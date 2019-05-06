‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Speaks Out About Jenelle Evans, ‘Hopes’ Jenelle ‘Makes The Right Decision’

Following the death of Jenelle Evans dog, many people have spoken out, including Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood. Although the two reality show stars may not have the best relationship, according to InTouch Weekly, Amber took to Twitter to express her thoughts about the incident and urged Jenelle to “make the right decision.”

“Omg I can’t even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles poor dog! ugh heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision.”

The incident that Amber is referring to is one in which Jenelle’s husband reportedly killed her French bulldog. The incident happened last week after the dog reportedly nipped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Following the incident, Jenelle reportedly left home and was considering divorce. However, she has allegedly returned back home. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle posted a photo collecting chicken eggs from a chicken coop on Sunday. As most fans know, Jenelle and her husband have a chicken coop on their land, leading many to believe that the mom of three returned home.

Amber is not the first Teen Mom star to speak out about the incident. Kailyn Lowry also spoke out. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn released a statement via social media in which she explained that neither she nor her company, Pothead Haircare, condone animal cruelty.

Jenelle and Amber have not had the best relationship and have actually had an ongoing feud. Earlier this year, Amber took to social media and urged Jenelle to leave David after a 911 call that Jenelle made last year was released. Amber seemed concerned about Jenelle’s well-being despite the two not having the best relationship. Jenelle, however, was not too happy about Amber speaking out and responded via Instagram Live in which she defended her husband and slammed Amber for her past.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, after the incident, Jenelle Evans released a statement to US Weekly in which she admitted that divorce wasn’t out of the question.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Although Jenelle posted photos of herself to her social media stories which reportedly show her back at home, she has yet to confirm that she is back home. She also has not responded to Amber’s statement or any of the other Teen Mom 2 star’s that have released statements.