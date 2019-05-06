Did Priyanka Chopra Just Spill Pregnancy Details On Instagram Story?

Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas just spill pregnancy details on her latest Instagram story when talking about the upcoming Met Gala? Fans of the couple will recall that the Met Gala was the couple’s red carpet debut back in 2017, although no one knew the twosome were interested in one another at the time.

Chopra posted a photo of herself with Jonas on Sunday, both wearing Ralph Lauren at the gala, and showed off some of her more iconic looks at the event in recent years. But perhaps the most impressive was her appearance with Jonas when they made public their hush-hush secret flirtation.

But it was the note she posted across the photo that has fans’ tongues wagging.

“The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I met your father.”

Does this mean that the actress is revealing baby bump news?

At the time of the 2017 Met Gala, the couple had been texting each other for months, beginning in 2016. Upon finally meeting Chopra for the first time at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Vogue Magazine reported that Jonas said he “got on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

The look that caused such a stir with fans was a trench coat dress where one shoulder was exposed paired with a severe updo and black boots. Jonas wore a silver tuxedo jacket. According to Vogue, the two didn’t see each other for an entire year after the Met Gala in 2017.

The couple became engaged on July 18 during a trip to Crete for Chopra’s birthday. They married in November 2018 in a lavish ceremony in India.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas told Vogue. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.”

The couple will likely once again walk the red carpet of the Met Gala this year. The party titled “Notes on ‘Camp'” will be hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The Vogue editor-in-chief will team up with co-chairs Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele to make this the event of the season.

According to Today, tickets for the Met Gala can cost upward of $30,000. Many celebs are rumored to pay the fee while it is alleged that many designers will pay the fee for a star if they wear their designs.

The Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6. Red carpet arrivals are scheduled to begin between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will air on E! Entertainment Television. The actual event will not be televised.