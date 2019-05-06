Christina Milian Flaunts Her Ageless Body In A Tiny Bikini On A Yacht

Christina looked years younger than 37 as she posed in a skimpy bikini on a boat.

Christina Milian was once again showing off how she looks years younger than her actual age as she rocked a bikini during a fun vacation on a yacht. In several new photos posted to her Instagram account on May 5, the stunning 37-year-old showed off her ageless body as she soaked up the sun with her 9-year-old daughter Violet and her boyfriend, singer Matt Pokora.

The family vacation snaps showed the singer and actress having the time of her life as she enjoyed some downtime with her nearest and dearest on the water during a sun-filled trip to Saint-Tropez.

The snaps had Milian flaunting her amazing bikini body in a black and white two-piece. One photo had her sitting on the side of the boat with one arm in the air while Violet and Matt looked on.

Another picture had the “Dip It Low” singer planting a kiss on her boyfriend of almost two years’ cheek as he posed shirtless and showed off hit tattoos in a pair of white swimshorts. Other photos included Christina posing on the side of the boat, showing off a whole lot of skin – including her toned booty – in her black and white bikini.

The star was once again revealing her natural beauty to the world during her French holiday while also rocking wet hair after seemingly taking a dip in the ocean.

The latest bikini photos come shortly after Christina previously proved she’s looking years younger than 37 in other snaps shared with her almost 5 million Instagram followers.

As The Inquisitr most recently reported, the Be Cool actress flaunted her ageless beauty while rocking a blue and white bikini on her social media just last month.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also published photos of Milian going makeup-free to sport a snake-skin fabric bikini with elastic edges to reveal her toned body to the world.

The star previously dished on how she gets her body looking so amazing in an interview with Food and Wine, revealing that she’s a big fan of salads and has one on the side with very meal, but also eats everything in moderation.

“When it comes to my overall diet, it’s limitless,” Milian told the outlet back in 2017. “I think it’s more about listening to your body and everything in moderation.”

Just last year, People reported that the star hit back at a fan who claimed on social media that she was too thin.

After one troll commented on one of her photos that she needed to eat a burger or three, Christina responded, “Thicker me was out of shape.”