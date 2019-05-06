‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Back At Home

After an incident last week in which Jenelle Evans’ husband reportedly killed her dog for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter, the Teen Mom 2 star had reportedly left home. However, a new report from US Weekly suggests that the mom of three has returned back to the home she shares with her husband.

Jenelle posted a photo colleting eggs from a chicken coop to her Instagram story on Sunday. With the photo she wrote, “Got 7 eggs this morning!”

US Weekly spoke to a source who confirmed that the mom of three is back at home.

Last week, Jenelle confirmed that her French bulldog, Nugget, was no longer alive by posting a picture of her with the dog to social media. Reportedly, the dog was killed by her husband after it nipped at their daughter. Following the incident, Jenelle allegedly left the home and was contemplating divorce.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle gave a statement to US Weekly following the incident in which she admitted divorce was a possibility.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. Divorce is in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Jenelle’s future with Teen Mom 2 is also unclear. Reportedly, the other cast members have been filming for Season 9B. Prior to the dog incident, Jenelle had reportedly not been filming and it was unclear when she would start. The current season of the show hasn’t featured as much as Jenelle as it has in the past, but this is due to the fact that production won’t happen if her husband, who was fired from the show last year, is present. This has made filming Jenelle’s segments difficult and the mom of three traveled to Florida earlier this year to film with her friend and co-star Briana DeJesus.

New reports from Inquisitr suggest that Jenelle may be fired from the show after the latest incident, but there is no confirmation that is happening. An insider talked to Radar Online about the situation.

“MTV is planning to fire Jenelle. All of the other girls have been filming season 9B for weeks. Kailyn and Leah are filming and so is Brianna but not Jenelle.”

Jenelle has not spoken out since reportedly returning home aside from the stories posted to social media.

MTV has not spoken out about the rumors surrounding Jenelle’s future on the show.