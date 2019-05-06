‘Lost Boys’ Stars Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland & Corey Feldman Reunite 32 Years After Teen Horror Classic

Three stars from the 1987 teen vampire cult classic reunited at Fan Expo Dallas 2019.

The Lost Boys have been found. Thirty-two years after they co-starred in the campy cult hit classic, The Lost Boys, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, and Corey Feldman reunited at Fan Expo Dallas 2019, E! News reports.

Back in 1987, Patric, now 52, played the new kid in town, Michael Emerson, in the movie, while Sutherland, 52, played vampire leader David and Feldman, 47, portrayed teen vampire hunter Edgar Frog.

The reunion was the first time the three stars appeared together in more than 30 years. Feldman took to Twitter and Instagram to post about the reunion with his long lost co-stars.

“YEP THIS HAPPENED: 1ST TIME THE 3 OF US WERE IN THE SAME RM @ THE SAME TIME, IN LITERALLY 30 YRS!” Feldman tweeted in his signature all-caps. “ITS 2 BAD NONE OF THE FILMS FANS GOT 2 JUMP IN ON THIS PIC, BUT HOPEFULLY THEY WILL FIX THIS IN TIME 4 @MegaConOrlando OR @FANEXPOCANADA.”

Feldman also posted a photo of himself standing between Sutherland and Patric. The former child star tagged the trio “Found Boys” and revealed that he was added to the Expo at the last minute, which is why the group didn’t do a public photo op. Feldman added that he was happy to reunite with Patric and Sutherland for a “quick hello” and an impromptu reunion pose.

Notably missing from The Lost Boys reunion was Jami Gertz, who played female vampire Star, and Corey Haim, who played Jason Patric’s brother in the film. Gertz still acts — most recently, she guest starred on This Is Us and the web series Difficult People— but right now she’s probably focusing on the upcoming NBA draft lottery, as she and husband Tony Ressler are co-owners of the Atlanta Hawks.

Sadly, Corey Haim, who played Patric’s brother, the horror comic-hating Sam Emerson, in The Lost Boys, died in 2010 at age 38. Feldman regularly posts tributes to his late childhood friend, with whom he also co-starred in the movies Licence to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, and a later reality show, The Two Coreys.

As for other Lost Boys alumni, who can forget Sax Man, the greased up saxophone player who played “I Still Believe” in an early scene in the film set at the Santa Carla boardwalk? Musician Tim Capello is still playing his sax, and Kerrang notes he recently released his first solo album, Blood in the Reed, and will hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour.

The Lost Boys could also soon have a TV reincarnation. According to Mercury News, last month, a production crew shot some footage at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for a Lost Boys TV pilot on the CW Network.

The TV series will be directed by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and will star Tyler Posey (Supergirl, Teen Wolf ) as Michael and Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks!) as his brother Sam. Dakota Shapiro (Valley of the Boom) will step into Sutherland’s previous role as David.