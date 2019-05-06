Meghan Markle & Prince Harry More ‘In Love’ Than Ever As They Wait For Baby Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly enjoying a “love-filled time” as they await the birth of their first baby reported Entertainment Tonight. The couple, who announced they were expecting their first child together shortly after Princess Beatrice’s wedding in October 2018, are enjoying their final days as a family of two before their child arrives reported the entertainment news outlet.

A source close to the couple allegedly told Entertainment Tonight that Markle has been thrilled by the amount of “compassion from her new family” and that the former Suits star is “radiant” and “looking forward to the birth.”

Town & Country reported that Prince Harry was set to leave for Amsterdam for a scheduled trip that was made one year prior before he and Markle even began their quest for a family. He sent royal tongues wagging over the weekend when the trip was canceled, with fans of the duo led to believe Markle was about to give birth or had already given birth.

The trip, which was scheduled to last two days will now be just one, with Harry intending to travel to the Hague on May 9 to launch his 2020 Invictus Games. One royal couple whose plans will not be altered will be Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles. The couple is set to tour Germany beginning May 7 through May 10 where they will make stops in Berlin, Leipzig, and Munich.

Town & Country alleged that Prince Harry changed his plans so his father’s goodwill trip would not be overshadowed by his royal tour and it would get the media coverage it deserved.

A spokeswoman for the royal family said in a statement of Prince Harry’s aborted trip to Town & Country, “Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019. The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been settling into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, as they await their child’s birth. The home, which is roughly 25 miles outside of London, was the place where the couple took their engagement photos and where they held an intimate wedding reception for their family and friends on the evening of their wedding.

It is also where the couple took their now infamous Christmas card photo, where they were seen with their arms around one another, watching fireworks to honor their union. The black and white photo was criticized by royal watchers as being “not appropriate” for the royal family noted Express as the couple’s backs were the camera.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their first child any day.