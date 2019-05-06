Candice Swanepoel Gets Wet In The Tiniest Green Bikini

Candice is laying back in the water in a skimpy wraparound bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel was showing off one of her bikinis in new photos posted to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C. The line shared a new snap of the stunning model in three parts on social media on May 5 as she lay back in the water in a satin-style wraparound two-piece.

The first upload showed a close-up of Candice’s head as she relaxed in the water, while the second gave the best look at her unique bikini, which wrapped around her seriously toned torso. The third new upload then gave the account’s more than 327,000 followers a look at the skimpy green high-waisted bottoms.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the stunning mom of two was rocking the Bianca top and matching Bianca bottoms, which gave of a shiny satin effect as she hit the water in the fun two-piece bikini.

But Candice is definitely no stranger to a bikini photo shoot.

The star recently bared her booty in another bikini from her collection as she sported a fun two-piece on the Easter holiday.

As The Inquisitr reported, Swanepoel showed off some skin as she went on an Easter hunt in a very tropical location earlier this year.

Prior to that, the model took a walk on the wild side.

The Inquisitr also shared a snap of the mom of two rocking a nude and leopard-print bikini in another photo posted to Instagram while she showed off a whole lot of skin.

But her amazing bikini body has certainly taken a lot of work from the star, who’s become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models.

“I like to change it up, I do yoga, swimming, boxing and I have just started paddle boarding but I think that Pilates is my favorite,” Swanepoel previously told Vogue France of her go-to workouts.

“When I am in New York, I do an hour of resistance training with Justin Gelband, who has been my trainer for 9 years,” she then added.

Candice also revealed to the outlet how she’ll change up her diet when she knows she has a particularly big photo shoot or event coming up to keep her body looking its best.

“I reduce my salt and sodium intake like soya sauce for example,” Swanepoel said. “I drink a lot of smoothies mixing oils, collagen powder and anti-oxidant fruits which is great for my skin and I have very balanced diet.”

She also shared that one of her biggest healthy secrets is drinking juices.

“I love juices, they are a crucial part of my diet but I don’t think I would be able to live on just juices,” Candice said, adding that she also quit drinking coffee to get healthier.