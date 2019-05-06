‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Releases Statement Regarding Jenelle Evans’ Dog, Is Criticized For Doing So

Many of the Teen Mom 2 stars have remained quiet regarding the death of Jenelle Evans’ dog, reportedly killed by Jenelle’s husband. However, on Sunday night, Kailyn Lowry released a statement about the incident. According to Pop Culture, Kail took to Twitter to post the statement.

“I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget.”

Last week, David Eason reportedly killed Jenelle’s French bulldog after it nipped at the couples 2-year-old daughter. As previously reported by Inquisitr, he took to social media to post a video of the dog with his daughter in which the dog snaps at the little girl.

“To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings. I want to make it clear that neither myself or my company, Pothead Haircare, condone violence against animals. Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget.”

Although Kailyn and Jenelle have not had the best relationship, she put aside her differences and expressed her concern for her Teen Mom 2 co-star saying, “I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed. Myself and my company @potheadhaircare do not and never will condone animal cruelty.”

Kailyn posted the statement on letterhead in an image to her social media. Although she decided to speak out, not everyone thought it was a good idea. The mom of three was blasted by fans on social media for speaking out, with some suggesting that Kail was using the situation to promote her company. However, Kailyn hit back with a Tweet in which she explained if she wanted to promote her company, that is what she would do, saying she doesn’t need “someone else’s tragedy” to do that.

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have had a long running feud. However, the feud became more heated late last year when Kail sent Jenelle a gift that included items from her hair care line. Rather than accepting the gift, Jenelle decided to set it on fire. She also decided to film herself setting fire to the products and posted it on social media. While the video made the rounds on social media, it was also aired during a Season 9 episode of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year.

Both Kailyn and Jenelle have been starring on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade and although they were at one time friends, they no longer have a relationship.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, after the incident, Briana DeJesus spoke out and released a statement. Briana expressed her concern for her friend, but also didn’t condone what happened to Jenelle’s dog.