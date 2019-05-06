Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Toned Figure In A Skimpy Green Bikini

Lindsey's leaving little to the imagination in her tiny bikini in Miami.

Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn is proudly showing off her amazing bikini body. In candid new photos published by The Daily Mail, the stunning sports star was recently spotted soaking up the sun in Miami in a pretty tiny green bikini while enjoying some downtime with her boyfriend of almost a year, hockey player P.K. Subban.

The snaps had Lindsey proudly showing some skin as she spent some time in the Sunshine State over the weekend, revealing her seriously toned body in a pale green two-piece bikini that showed off her toned middle.

Vonn’s bikini featured a seriously plunging top and a pair of pretty small matching bottoms which left little to the imagination.

The athlete accessorized her skimpy bikini look with a pair of blue reflective shades on her eyes and a large silver watch on her left hand with a small gold bracelet on her right. Lindsey had her blonde hair tied up into a bun on the top of her head and several gold necklaces around her neck as she smiled from ear to ear while enjoying the sunshine with her man.

The star was also spotted doing some shopping with P.K., wearing a pair of white shorts with her bikini top and a brace on her left knee after several injuries during her career.

Lindsey Vonn flaunts her fit figure in tiny bikini as her hockey player boyfriend in Miami at pool https://t.co/mmVfNzJCK6 — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) May 6, 2019

In the candid photos, the 34-year-old star – who retired from skiing earlier this year – was showing off some serious PDA with her boyfriend as they shared a kiss with his hands on her waist and her booty.

But this isn’t the only time in recent days Vonn has been giving the world a look at her beach body.

As The Inquisitr also reported this week, the retired athlete was revealing her curves in a white swimsuit with serious cut-outs as she hit Miami beach on May 4.

She stunned in the very revealing white one-piece as she walked along the sand with P.K. by her side.

As for how she got the amazing body she was showing off in Miami over the weekend, Lindsey has revealed in the past that there’s a whole lot of work that goes into looking and staying in such amazing shape – even when she wasn’t busy training for her job.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Lindsey – who famously dated golfer Tiger Woods between 2013 and 2015 – said that she likes to work on her core and her legs when hitting the gym.

“Having a strong core and legs really makes me feel confident,” Vonn told the publication of her go-to target areas.