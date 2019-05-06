Mother Claims Her Daughter And Friends Were ‘Drugged’ At YouTube Star Jake Paul’s Mansion Party

A mother claimed her teenage daughter and her group of friends were drugged and left “unable to walk” while attending a party held by YouTube star Jake Paul at his Los Angeles mansion on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old internet star threw a giant party at his Calabasas home to celebrate rapper Desiigner’s 22nd birthday, and he documented the whole night on his Instagram stories. But on Sunday, allegations that a group of girls had been drugged at the party came to light on the private Facebook group “Moms of Conejo Valley,” which has more than 17,000 members.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a mother wrote on a post that her daughter had attended Paul’s party, which was “filled with young people.” She added that her daughter and eight other girls ended up at West Hills Hospital feeling “incoherent” after “something was put in their drinks.”

“The girls were all half naked and unable to walk or talk. They were made to sign a disclaimer at the door,’ she continued. I’m sharing this in hopes that you will talk to your teens and young adults. I’m sharing this in hopes to help someone,” the Facebook user wrote, adding that she would be reporting the incident to the authorities.

However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The Daily Mail that it did not receive any reports of people being drugged at the Saturday event, with a spokesman confirming they only received complaints about loud music and the birthday bash “getting out of hand.” The Sheriff’s Department added that an elderly woman living nearby got so scared by the party that she even fell.

Still, the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 68 revealed through an Instagram post that firefighters had “spent the majority of Saturday night transporting multiple patients from a party thrown by YouTuber @jakepaul,” along with a photo of an ambulance sitting outside the gates of Paul’s mansion. Curiously enough, the post has since been taken down, and Station 68 deleted its official Instagram page.

Someone DATE RAPE DRUGGED a bunch of girls at @jakepaul 's party last night! FULL STORY ON #DramaAlert TOMORROW ! pic.twitter.com/jjZR8SgcL6 — KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) May 5, 2019

The star-studded party was attended by major celebrities such as Chris Brown, Bella Thorne, Lamar Odom, and Treyz Songz, and it was heavily featured on social media by attendees. The lavish event included champagne towers, a boxing ring in the backyard, and even a dirt bike stunt show.

Paul himself shared a series of clips on his Instagram stories, which showed his mansion absolutely packed with guests. His equally-famous brother Logan Paul was also there, and he wrote on his Insta stories, “F****n @jakepaul really did it.” Birthday boy Desiigner shared a photo of him and Paul at the party, captioning it, “We made history last night.”