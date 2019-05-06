Olivia Culpo Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Bikini For Racy New Instagram Video

The 2019 issue of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition is almost here, and all the featured models are gearing up for the much anticipated release — including Olivia Culpo.

The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a new promotional video for the magazine, which showed her putting her best modeling skills to work by striking several sexy poses in an array of skimpy bikinis. The video featured several behind-the-scenes clips of Olivia’s beach shooting, which took place in South Australia this year.

She appeared super comfortable in front of the camera while touching her hair and flaunting her hourglass figure on the beach. Her short brunette bob was beach-messy and she wore minimal makeup, allowing for her natural beauty to really shine through.

Sports Illustrated is holding a launch event in Miami on May 10 and 11, and the 26-year-old will be one of the models heading to Florida to celebrate the release of this year’s edition and talk about their experiences while shooting for SI. The brand has also been posting short excerpts of each model’s interview on their official Instagram page, and Olivia’s is a rather powerful one.

“Instagram is a false reality. It’s not my real life, it’s not me. It’s my brand,” she says.

Meanwhile, in her real life, Olivia jetted off to Mexico with her family to attend the wedding of her sister, Aurora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Culpo clan got together for a night out at the Hotel Esencia luxury beach resort in Tulum before Aurora’s nuptials, with the three sisters — Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia — all donning matching outfits for the special occasion. The model shared a photo of the three of them looking incredibly joyful while posing next to each other wearing the same colorful floral pattern, yet in differently styled apparel.

While the bride-to-be rocked a gorgeous plunging jumpsuit, Olivia wore a pair of tiny denim shorts and a Bardot crop top, and Sophia stunned in a ruffled skirt and an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved white top. The three sisters looked super elegant as they shared a laugh together ahead of Aurora’s special day. Cover girl Olivia often shares photos and videos of her big family, as she is one of five siblings.

She also took to her Instagram stories to post videos from the wedding night, which showed them all having a blast while celebrating the happy couple. Also heavily featured was Aurora’s baby son, Remi, who is already adored by Olivia’s nearly 4 million Instagram followers.