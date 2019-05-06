‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Rocks A Tiny Bikini As She Rolls In The Sand For New Instagram Clip

Kelsey Merritt is excited for her first feature in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine to hit shelves, and she wants her fans to be just as eager for its release. The stunner shared a steamy new clip from her photo shoot for this year’s edition of the publication to her widely-followed Instagram account yesterday, and it was sure to get her followers lining up around the block to get their hands on a copy.

The latest addition to Kelsey’s Instagram account was shared late at night on Sunday, May 5, and certainly did not disappoint the babe’s 1.4 million fans. The sexy video captured the 22-year-old rolling around in the beautiful white sand on a beach in the Bahamas, striking several poses for the camera and leaving little to the imagination as she did so.

Kelsey put her impressive bikini body on display almost in its entirety in a barely-there gold bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The Filipino bombshell spilled out of her itty-bitty gold triangle style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flashed an insane amount of cleavage as she rolled around on the shore. Her lower half was exposed even more in a seriously skimpy pair of bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. Kelsey showed off her dangerous curves and booty in the thong-style number that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her sculpted abs.

The model’s tan skin glowed under the golden rays of the sun as she did her thing, but it wasn’t all business. Kelsey showed off her silly side by breaking away from her sultry stares at the camera with a “roar” and a showing her “claws” to the camera, getting a few laughs from the crew as she did so.

Fans of the brunette beauty went absolutely wild for the sneak peak into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. At the time of this writing, the sexy post has already been viewed more than 160,000 times and awarded over 53,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments and express their excitement about finally seeing her first feature in the bikini-clad magazine.

“Goddess,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

“IM SO EXCITED TO SEE THESE STUNNING PHOTOS!!” commented a third.

This is not the only preview Kelsey has indulged her millions of fans in. Earlier on Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret model shared another steamy snap from her shoot that saw her flaunting an ample amount of cleavage in a low cut silver one-piece swimsuit that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.