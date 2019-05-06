‘The Young And The Restless’ Stuns At Daytime Emmy Awards

At the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards, The Young and the Restless stunned with several big awards throughout the evening.

During the evening, Y&R took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series with Mal Young as the head writer. Young left the show recently, and Josh Griffin took over the position. Young’s tenure at the No. 1-rated CBS Daytime Drama was controversial with many viewers happy to see him leave. However, his storylines brought the show an award for last year including the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) abuse arc and its ensuing extensive coverup.

The show also won the award for Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

For the final award of the evening, Outstanding Drama Series, Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters) presented. He went off script before he announced the nominees for best drama series. Moore spent several minutes remembering and honoring Kristoff St. John, who portrayed Neil Winters on Y&R for more than 28 years. The actor thanked the show and CBS for the sendoff it gave St. John and his character, Neil. He also told the audience to carry St. John’s torch, and then he announced a great party after the show.

Finally, Moore announced the four nominees. They were The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital. The S.W.A.T. actor was pleasantly surprised to see his show’s name when he opened the card.

All those who attended the festivities went up on stage, and former head writer Mal Young accepted the Daytime Emmy for the show and gave an acceptance speech during which he professed to love soap operas.

Tonight’s win marked the soap’s 10th time to take home the honor. Y&R won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 1975, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1993, 2004, 2007 (tied with Guiding Light), 2014, and 2015 (tied with Days of Our Lives) in addition to this evening’s honors.

Actors Zach Tinker (Fenmore Baldwin), Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott), Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Winters), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton Winters), and Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) were nominated, but did not win in their respective categories.

Some viewers found it odd that the soap did not win any of the acting awards.

“I find it odd that Y&R wins for best show, best writing and best directing, but not one award for acting. Don’t you need good acting to win those three? Just saying… #YR #DaytimeEmmyAwards #DaytimeEmmyAwards2019 #DaytimeEmmys,” one tweeted.

It’s worth noting that Y&R did not have any nominees in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Younger Actress.

Of course, Y&R fans were thrilled to see the sudser win for Best Drama Series, and they praised the cast and crew for all its hard work in 2018 that culminated in this fantastic achievement.