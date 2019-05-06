Candice Swanepoel Shakes Her Thing In New Instagram Video

Candice Swanepoel shared a new Instagram video that showed her shaking her hips. The GIF has a sexy vibe, as she stood with her back towards the camera in a dimly lit environment. There were multiple bright pink neon arcs that seemed to stretch in front of Candice for a long distance. The model placed her hands on either side of her on the wall, and started her dance by crouching and looking over her right shoulder at the camera. From there, she stood up and shook her hips while snapping her face forward. The video was dark so it was hard to make out her exact outfit, but it was possible to see that she was wearing a pair of light pants and a jacket with a cute crop cut and stripes on the arms.

And luckily for her fans, that wasn’t the only Instagram update of the day, as Candice shared a selfie of herself rocking sophisticated makeup. The model sported a very bright red lipstick and parted her lips slightly, and wore dark mascara with purple shimmer eyeshadow. She wore her hair down, and looked straight at the camera with a middle part. The photo has received over 80,000 likes in the past hour since it was posted.

In addition, three days ago, Swanepoel shared another Instagram selfie. This time, she posed in front of a light pink wall while wearing a giant white towel in her hair. She smiled slightly for the camera with her lips closed, and looked great with a heavy cat eye. It didn’t look like she wore much makeup otherwise.

And while the model often shares photos of herself, she took a moment to share a most idyllic Instagram photo five days ago. It featured a ton of wildflowers in multiple colors, which were photographed against a blue sky with puffy white clouds. In addition, you could see a rainbow in the top right corner. Simply captioned, “Over the rainbow,” it received over 83,000 likes.

In other news, the model previously opened up to W Magazine about her life and career. And during the interview, she noted her favorite swimming spot.