‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Puts Pert Derriere On Full Display In Latest Snap

A quick look at Maxim model Abigail Ratchford’s Instagram page can instantly give people an idea as to why she has whopping 9.1 million followers on Instagram — thanks to her incredible curves, sense of style, and jaw-dropping pics that keep bringing more and more admirers to her page.

The model is not only fond of flaunting her body, but the self-proclaimed “Queen of curves” also likes to provide a detailed view of her assets to her fans from every possible angle. That’s exactly what she did in her most recent update by donning a skimpy, pink-and-purple printed thong bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

The model had posted pictures wearing the same bikini before, but this time, she struck a different pose by turning around and sticking her enviable booty out to drive her fans totally wild. And to spice the picture up further, she looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very provocative pose.

In terms of her aesthetics, she wore her raven-colored locks down while wearing a full face of makeup, comprised of a mauve shade of shimmery lipstick and lots of mascara to keep it glamorous. As expected, the picture accrued more than 14,000 likes and close to 300 comments within less than 30 minutes of going live, which shows that fans are always eager to look at Abigail’s skin-baring and seductive snaps.

Commenting on the picture, one fan explicitly wrote that he would do anything in the world to grab the model’s booty, while another one said that Abigail is the sexiest model alive.

Another fan said that there are many, many bikini models that he follows on the photo-sharing website, but he finds Abigail to be the most delicious of all. Other fans posted various sexually explicit comments to express their love and desire for the model, while the remaining fans posted plenty of heart, kiss, peach, and kiss emojis to convey their messages.

While most of the comments were positive in nature, there were, per usual, some hate comments too, as critics called the model out for having a fake butt and boobs, and for setting and promoting “unrealistic standards of beauty.”

Abigail, however, pays no heed to hateful and negative comments. According to an article by Maxim, the model chooses to ignore hate messages because she doesn’t like to waste her energy on things that do not make a difference in her life.