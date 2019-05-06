Gizele Oliveira Dons White Bikini Top On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira shared a brand new photo with her Instagram fans today. The post was geo-tagged in Positano, Amalfi Coast of Italy. The backdrop was incredible, as it included peeks of the blue ocean along with the colorful architecture of the town. Meanwhile, Oliveira leaned back on elaborate white railings while rocking a chic summer outfit. It included a white bikini top with halter-style straps, which she wore under a white shirt with a very deep scoop neck. So much so, that her chest was fully exposed. In addition, she wore a pair of light denim daisy dukes and partially wore a white jacket that was falling down her arms. She accessorized with cat eye sunglasses, black Chanel boots, and a black clutch that she held in her right hand. There were two photos in the series, both which showed her in a similar pose. However, the first one was zoomed out more than the second, which allowed her fans to take in the incredible view behind her.

And yesterday, Gizele shared another stunning image. The photo showed her wearing a bikini at the beach, and she stood in the sand with the waves visible to the right behind her. It was taken as the sun was setting, and the yellow glow from the sun looked amazing. Meanwhile, the model was mostly left in darkness thanks to the lighting, but her silhouette was still visible. It looked like she wore her hair down for the shot and popped her right foot while letting her arms hang down.

Previously, Oliveira spoke with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley about her interview, which was published on Rose Inc. Unlike most interviews, this one was conducted by a model for another model.

“I like relaxing in the morning and having some time to myself, maybe scrolling through Instagram so I have enough time to wake up properly and do things without rushing.”

Gizele also revealed her skincare routines and favorite products.

“I have this cream I bought in Portugal; I love and I use it every morning. It makes me feel super-fresh and ready for the day…. I use Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer on my whole face, Marc Jacobs mascara, Make Up For Ever highlighter, and Nars blush. Simple and fast.”

“If I didn’t wash my hair, I don’t brush it. If I did wash it, then I let it dry out naturally,” she noted, describing her morning hair routine.