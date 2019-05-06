Chris Harrison Was Not Pleased When Colton Underwood Spoiled The Ending Of ‘The Bachelor’

When Colton Underwood was caught going to the gym with Cassie Randolph's sister's boyfriend Greg Sulkin, the mystery was pretty much over.

Colton Underwood made Bachelor history when he decided to send two of his final three contestants home in order to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph. Underwood fell hard for Randolph and quickly realized that she was the only one of the women he belonged with. When he finally shared his true feelings for her, she felt pressure about things moving too fast and ended up leaving him. Heartbroken but not out of hope, Underwood decided to send home Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, the two remaining women who were both ready to take the next step with him, according to Celebrity Cheat Sheet.

Underwood’s bold move was a first for the show and a risky one for sure. After all, he had no guarantee that Randolph would change her mind and that he wouldn’t end up completely alone. However, he was willing to put it all on the line because of how much he was in love with her. Lucky for him, things ended up working out in his favor and he and Randolph are now happily boyfriend and girlfriend. Unfortunately, most of the world found out before they were actually supposed to.

Underwood unintentionally spoiled the ending to the show when he was photographed heading to the gym with actor Greg Sulkin. Interestingly enough, Sulkin is pretty famous himself and is currently dating Randolph’s little sister Michelle. It didn’t take long for fans to catch on and for the finale to be ruined.

The show’s host, Chris Harrison, was pretty disappointed in Underwood who had managed to keep things a secret for so long but messed up at the last minute, just before the finale aired. He still remembers the host texting him to scold him.

“To be honest, I think Chris [Harrison] might have even texted me… ‘Dude, really?’… I know I probably shouldn’t have been working out with him.”

But at that point, Underwood didn’t really care. He was tired of the secrets and the hiding and just wanted his relationship to be out in the open.