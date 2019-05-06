NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Three-Team Deal With Suns, Wizards, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The Denver Nuggets are currently battling against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Semifinals. After a 116-112 Game 4 victory on Sunday night at Moda Center, the Nuggets have succeeded to even the series with the Trail Blazers at 2-2. As of now, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets only have one goal in mind and that is to win the franchise’s first NBA championship title.

If they fell short of achieving their main goal, the Nuggets are expected to find ways to improve their roster in the 2019 NBA offseason. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, one of the potential trade targets for the Nuggets next summer is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Beal has said in numerous occasions that he wants to retire as a Wizards.

However, at this point in his NBA career, most people believe that Bradley Beal will be better off being traded to a team who has a strong chance of contending for the NBA championship title than staying on a mediocre team like the Wizards. As Favale noted, Beal will be a “dream fit” alongside Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

“Bradley Beal is a dream fit beside Denver’s 7-footer. Spending his entire career next to John Wall has prepared him for the duality needed to complement Jokic. He is shooting better than 40 percent on catch-and-fire threes since 2016-17, and he’s a deceptively slippery cutter. At the same time, he’s a more consistent from-scratch initiator than Murray or Will Barton. Close to 50 percent of his buckets went unassisted this season, and Washington posted a 117.3 offensive rating in the 1,304 possessions he played without Wall and Tomas Satoransky.”

To acquire Bradley Beal, Favale suggested that the Nuggets could engage in a three-team deal with the Wizards and the Phoenix Suns next summer. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Nuggets will receive Beal, the Suns get Jamal Murray, and the Wizards will acquire Mikal Bridges, De’Anthony Melton, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr., Torrey Craig, 2020 first-round pick, and a 2020 second-round pick. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Nuggets but also for the Wizards and the Suns. The Suns will finally acquire a starting caliber point guard they have been missing since the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. The 22-year-old Jamal Murray will be an incredible addition to the Suns since he fits well with the timeline of the face of the franchise, Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Bradley Beal, the Wizards will receive young and talented players that will help them speed up the rebuilding process. However, before they can even start going on a different route, the Wizards should first find a team who’s willing to absorb John Wall and his lucrative contract.