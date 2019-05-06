Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Bod In Red Bikini Top & High Rise Skirt On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens soaked up the rays today, and shared a photo with her Instagram fans. It’s received over 287,000 likes in the past five hours. The post shows Vanessa lounging on a patio lounger, as she wore an all red ensemble. It consisted of a front tie bikini top that was a bandea-style, along with a very high slit skirt that left her legs on display. She was clearly enjoying herself, as she posed with a book in her right hand and a wine glass in her left. She wore her hair down, and accessorized with sunglasses.

That was her second update of the day, as earlier on, Vanessa shared a photo of herself posing mid-hike. She stood in the middle of a bunch of trees outside, as she placed her right arm on her head and tilted her head towards the sunshine. She popped her right foot, and looked fabulous in a sports bra, leggings and a sweater that she tied around her waist. This update received over 292,000 likes from her fans.

Prior to that, Hudgens shared a cute selfie that received over 500,000 likes. In the selfie, she closed her eyes and pursed her lips, making a kissy face. Her makeup looked flawless, including a glossy lipstick and pronounced blush. She also wore a pink flower in her hair, which she wore down in tight curls. Vanessa’s eyes were closed for the shot, and she placed her right hand under her chin.

Previously, Vanessa opened up to The Guardian about her early life and career.

“For a long time, such a prominent thing was girls not supporting each other, backstabbing each other, trying to tear each other down. One of the positive side-effects of the #MeToo movement and the burning spotlight on the need for more female directors, writers and roles, is that those girls have become a community of grown women.”

Hudgens also admitted that her twenties seemed easy at first, but it turned out to be more complicated than she imagined.

“I woke up at 27 and I was like, I have no idea who I am and what I’m doing,” she says. “Which is funny because at 25, I was like, ‘I’ve got life covered! We’re good! Smooth sailing!'”

Throughout her career, it seems that Vanessa has been able to pull in a huge number of fans thanks to her authenticity and openness about her achievements and struggles along the way.