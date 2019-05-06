‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael & Sasha Get Closer And Valentin Isn’t Happy

A new couple has emerged on General Hospital recently. Michael Corinthos and Sasha Gilmore have hooked up, much to Nina’s delight. She is thrilled that her daughter is getting not only a new man, but one who is quite prominent in Port Charles. However, Valentin may be having a little trouble with this new relationship.

General Hospital spoilers coming from SheKnows Soaps has indicated that Valentin is not happy that a Corinthos boy is dating Nina’s fake daughter. He has a lot of secrets to keep hidden at the moment. While Sasha is feeling guilty about their plan to trick Nina into thinking she is her daughter, Valentin isn’t too bothered by it. He is just scrambling to make sure his soon-to-be wife doesn’t ever find out.

Michael has been entranced by Sasha since they first met. While it looked in the beginning that it would be Willow Tait who would capture his heart, along came Sasha who seems to really like Michael. They are obviously smitten with each other.

Now, this coupling is not something that Valentin wants. He doesn’t want anything to do with the Corinthos family. Once Michael and Sasha get closer, there is a chance that she will end up spilling everything to him.

Michael did get a slight earful when Sasha had the flu that they gave each other and she was talking while sleep. She said that she wished she was Nina’s daughter. Michael was in the room when she said that. He dismissed it, but something else may come up to bring it to the forefront again. Will Michael bring it up with Sasha at a later date?

Valentin being Valentin, you can count on him to do something to sabotage their relationship if he feels his secret is threatened. That could just set Sasha off since she seems to genuinely care for Michael. The truth will eventually come out and Nina will be devastated when it does. She has grown very close with Sasha and is about to remarry Valentin soon.

Michael has been lied to by Nelle in the past. How will he react when he learns that Sasha has been pretending all this time about who she really is? She has been on the verge of telling the truth to Nina many times, but something always stops her. If she wants to spill the secret, it may be Michael who she tells.

Keep watching General Hospital in the coming weeks to see if Sasha comes clean to the man she is falling for.