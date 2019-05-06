Barbara Palvin Rocks A Pink Bikini On Instagram

Barbara Palvin looked amazing in a brand new Instagram post by Victoria’s Secret. The brand is excited about launching their swimsuits again this year, and the photos that have been released so far have people talking. The newest post shows Barbara in a light pink bikini, which included a structured top with a front tie and strappy bottoms. The bottoms had a classic cut, except the left side of it was made up of three thin straps instead of being a solid piece of fabric. The model looked ready for a dip in the ocean, as she held a snorkel in mask on the top of her head. She smiled widely for the shot, and accessorized with bracelets and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Palvin is also busy keeping her fans updated on her social media. She’s been posing photos from her engagements with Victoria’s Secret, including a new post that showed her holding a ton of pink shopping bags inside the store. She wore her hair down in tight curls, and wore a clip in the right side of her hair.

Plus, the model shared a cute couple selfie on Instagram with Dylan Sprouse. The two are one of the fan favorites when it comes to VS couples. In the photo, Dylan smiled widely and wore a blue and white striped shirt. Barbara smiled with her lips closed, and sported a black top. Behind them were flowering trees and green lawn, and it certainly looked like they were having a great day together.

Palvin previously spoke with Luxuo about her modeling career. In particular, she discussed what it was like for her when she was starting out and pursuing runway opportunities.

“When I did shows, my first two seasons were really good, but then it started to not work out because I was considered short, and I started to feel that modeling was not for me. I almost gave up. So, what I’m saying is, don’t give up, even when you don’t get a job straightaway…”

“Like, I want to do it, I want to try it, but acting is different, for sure. In L’Oreal, we act a little bit for the commercials and if you’re a model, you have to be a good actress…” she added, discussing her potential as an actress. It’s not unusual for models to sometimes work as actresses, but while the worlds have many similarities, the career trajectory is very different.