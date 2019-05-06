Yara Shahidi And Charles Melton Play ‘Fact or Fiction’ To Promote Upcoming Movie

Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton are making the promotional rounds to talk about their upcoming movie, The Sun is Also a Star, based on the book by the same name written by Nicola Yoon. The actors recently stopped by Teen Vogue, where they participated in a fun game of ‘Fact or Fiction’.

In the video, the stars are given signs with “true” on one side and “false” on the other and then asked questions about love. When asked if opposites truly attract, both actors turned their signs to show “true.” Their answers were then addressed by experts who provided additional information on each topic. In this case, the expert said opposites don’t typically attract, despite this being a common belief.

“Even though 80% of people believe this to be true, research consistently tells us that we are attracted to people who are similar to us,” the expert explained.

The stars were shocked at the response but moved on the second question. They continued to answer questions, including whether or not they agreed with the statement: “If it’s meant to be, it will be.” They also used each question to reference a different scene or happening in their upcoming movie.

The movie tells the story of Natasha, played by Shahidi, who has one day left in America because her family is being deported to Jamaica. Natasha has no recollection of her time in Jamaica since she moved to America with her mother as a child. In an attempt to save her family, she heads to U.S. Customs and Immigration Services to plead her case. Her immigration officer gives her the name of a lawyer, Jeremy Fitzgerald, and she decides to schedule a meeting. At the same time, Korean-American Daniel, played by Melton, is heading to get his hair cut for an interview with a Yale college alumnus.

Both teens decide to check out a local music shop when they bump into each other. They immediately hit it off but Natasha doesn’t believe in love. Daniel finds himself unable to hide his attraction and vows to spend the next 24hrs making Natasha fall in love with him. The rest of the day is filled with several coincidences that Daniel believes is fate, but despite being sure he’s meant to spend his life with Natasha, it doesn’t quite work out that way.

At the end of the day, Natasha and her family must board a plane to return to Jamaica. Daniel and Natasha ride in a cab alone and make promises to stay in touch but eventually lose each other to the distance between them.

The Sun is Also a Star hits theaters on May 17.