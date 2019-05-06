Kate Bock Sends Temperatures Soaring By Wearing A Ribbed, Bandeau Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock was recently holidaying in Thailand with her beau, Kevin Love, and to keep her Instagram fans engaged and informed about her activities, she posted lots of pictures from her getaway. To her fans’ excitement, there were also a couple of bikini pics that did her nothing but favors as they drove her fans wild.

On Sunday, Kate posted another bikini snap to titillate her fans — a move that sent temperatures immediately soaring. In the snap, the hottie could be seen donning a rusty-pink bandeau bikini top and matching bikini bottoms through which she flaunted her amazing figure, particularly her taut stomach and well-toned legs, which were put on fully display.

In terms of her beauty looks, the 26-year-old hottie opted for minimal makeup and let her slightly-damp and wavy tresses flow freely, while she accessorized with delicate gold pendants and bracelets to keep it simple, yet sexy. She tilted her head slightly and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose for the picture.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured while she was holidaying in Phuket, and in the caption, she expressed her desire to go back to Thailand because she and Kevin apparently had a wonderful time there.

Within less than 30 minutes of having been posted, Kate’s racy snap amassed close to 4,000 likes and several comments, as fans showered the model with compliments, calling her “stunning,” “amazing,” “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “extremely cute.”

Some fans used emojis instead of using sentences to express their love and admiration for the model, while one fan also wrote that he’s absolutely in love with the Vancouver native.

Prior to posting the snap, Kate shared another pic with her fans wherein she could be seen posing with Love, who was recently invited to speak on the Today Show on NBC where he talked about the importance of mental health, as well as his new not-for-profit organization, the Kevin Love Fund.

In the snap, Kate could be seen donning a stylish black ensemble that she paired with a long, olive-green coat, while the Cleveland Cavaliers star could be seen dressed up in a gray suit which he paired with a yellow shirt. The pic amassed more than 11,000 likes and 130 comments, as fans praised the good-looking couple and also sent best wishes for a happy and a long-lasting relationship.

Loading...

Although the couple has been together for many years now, they are in a long-distance relationship because they both live in different cities; Kate lives in New York and Kevin in Cleveland.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kate talked about how they make the relationship work, despite the distance and their busy schedules.