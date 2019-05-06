Brooks Nader Exposes Chest In Daring Dress That’s Barely There On Instagram

Brooks Nader shared a rather provocative photo on Instagram today, and it’s a special one because it was shot for her cover story for Maxim. The model has also notably worked with Sports Illustrated, and so far it looks like her career is only going upwards. Her newest update shows her wearing half a dress, which left the right side of her body exposed. This included part of her chest, along with her hips. And even the parts of her body that were covered were done so slightly, as her left chest was only covered by a mesh fabric. The rest of the outfit was made of large ruffles that cascaded down her body. Nader posed in front of a plush, black wall. The photo has received over 9,000 likes so far.

In addition, Brooks shared several Instagram Stories. This included a photo that she took with friends, as she wore various chic outfits. Fans will need to wait to hear more about her Maxim cover story, but it wouldn’t be out of the question to imagine that the model will be sharing more sneak peeks in the near future.

That’s not to mention that the newest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition that’s coming out in a matter of days. The magazine launch date was pushed back in comparison to past years, but most fans were more than happy to wait for the much-anticipated magazine.

Brooks often posts risqué photos, but she also shares photos of herself wearing more conservative outfits too. That includes an update from mid-February when the model shared an Instagram post of herself in a white shirt. She posed in front of a blank wall and looked away from the camera, as she smiled widely and closed her eyes.

In a previous interview with Maxim, Nader shared some of her personal secrets including her guilty pleasures.

“Hot sauce! I keep a keychain with my favorite hot sauce from my hometown In Louisiana and pour it on everything! I even pour it in my cocktails, hah.”

“Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shooting guns in Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” answered Brooks, when asked about her sexy fantasies.

While the model seems to be very confident about sharing photos of her fairly exposed on social media, she declined to get into details when she was asked what her favorite thing is to do in the bedroom.

“Sleep?” was her answer, which elicited a remark from the interviewer, who responded, “Lame.”