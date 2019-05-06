‘One Piece’ Episode 883 Spoilers: Sabo, Revolutionary Army Infiltrate Mary Geoise, Garp Confronts King Stelly

One Piece Episode 883, which is titled “One Step Forward for Her Dream! Shirahoshi Goes Out in the Sun!”, started with the arrival of the royal family of the Ryugu Kingdom at the Red Port which serves as the entrance to the Holy Land Mary Geoise. As revealed in the previous episode, this will be the second time King Neptune, Prince Fukaboshi, Prince Ryuboshi, and Prince Manboshi will attend the Reverie, while it’s the first time Princess Shirahoshi sees the world above the sea.

The nobles of the Ryugu Kingdom are being escorted by Monkey D. Garp, a former Navy vice admiral who is also the grandfather of Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy. After learning their relationship, Princess Shirahoshi became comfortable with Garp and instead of calling him by his name, she addressed him as “Luffy’s grandfather.” Princess Shirahoshi was amazed by how beautiful the world above the sea really is, especially when she sees the sun. The Mermaid Princess hopes that her family and the people of the Fishman Island will soon be given the opportunity to live above the sea.

One Piece Episode 883 showed the people at Red Port being stunned by the beauty of the Mermaid Princess. King Neptune asked Garp why Princess Shirahoshi is very popular. Garp told him that it’s because Princess Shirahoshi’s beauty has drawn comparisons to Pirate Empress Boa Hancock, who is considered as the most beautiful woman in the world.

One Piece Episode 883 featured the return of an annoying character from the Goa Kingdom – King Stelly. Stelly is the step-brother of Revolutionary Army Chief of Staff Sabo. After being raised as a noble, Stelly worked hard to have connections with the royal family of the Goa Kingdom. When she married Princess Sarie Nantokanette, a mysterious incident happened that resulted in the death of the king and prince of the Goa Kingdom. Months later, Stelly came the new king of the Goa Kingdom.

In the latest episode of One Piece, King Stelly ordered Garp to bow before him since he’s also a citizen of the Goa Kingdom. As expected, Garp refused and called him a “brat.” King Stelly and his queen were surprised by Garp’s actions, but the former Navy vice admiral doesn’t seem to care at all. King Stelly asked Garp to help him become a Celestial Dragon, but for the second time, his request was denied.

One Piece Episode 883 revealed that Sabo and the Revolutionary Army commanders – Lindbergh, Morley, and Karasu – have finally succeeded to infiltrate the Holy Land Mary Geoise. After seeing his stepbrother King Stelly, Sabo remembered his past, including the first time he met Luffy and their adventures with their late brother Portgas D. Ace.