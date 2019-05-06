Police In Montgomery County, Texas, Charge 12-Year-Old Boy For Shooting His 10-Year-Old Brother To Death

Police in Texas have arrested a 12-year-old boy on charges that he shot his 10-year-old brother to death, a case that has attracted national attention.

The unnamed boy was taken into custody by police in Montgomery County hours after his 10-year-old brother was found shot in the chest, the New York Daily News reported. There were few other details about the case released, including the circumstances of the shooting, or the names of those involved.

Police said they responded to a 911 call in the town of Conroe on Saturday afternoon to find the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries. The boy’s brother was then arrested and charged with his murder.

The shooting comes just a few months after another tragic case of domestic violence. In March, an 11-year-old boy reportedly killed his adoptive parents in the small New Hampshire town of Alton. As The Daily Beast reported, police received a 911 call at close to 7:30 a.m. on March 15 to the farm owned by Lizette and James Eckert, finding that both had been shot. Lizette was dead of a gunshot wound and James was mortally wounded. He would die of his injuries later that night in a nearby hospital.

Police said they had been shot by an unnamed 11-year-old boy, their adoptive son. The boy was found roughly two hours after the initial 911 call, wandering in the woods near the family’s property.

The killing captured national attention, and Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said it was a difficult case for all those involved locally.

“I think it goes without saying that this is an incredibly tragic incident with a child involved, a juvenile perpetrator involved and adult victims involved,” Ward said.

There was another case last year of a sibling rivalry that nearly turned deadly. In July 2018, police in Kentucky arrested a 12-year-old girl after police found messages the girl sent online saying she planned to poison her 4-year-old stepbrother to death because she believed that her mother loved the boy more than her.

As News Channel 5 reported, the mother confronted the young girl after her stepbrother became sick, and the girl admitted to putting cleaning solution in water and making him drink it.

Police said that case was a difficult one.

“We’re talking about a 12-year-old here, so we are looking into the mind of a 12-year-old, what bothers her and what makes her tick. This is obviously something that bothered her,” said Captain Chris Miller of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

A 12-year-old boy is in police custody. He’s accused of killing his 10-year-old brother by shooting him in the chest.

The 12-year-old Texas boy accused of murdering his 10-year-old brother was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility on Saturday.