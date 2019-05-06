Here’s What Apple’s Folding iPhone Could Look Like, Based On New Renders

It’s unclear if or when Apple will be tackling a folding iPhone, but the company has already been granted two design patents for a foldable screen, that many assume will eventually be used for an upcoming iPhone, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. There has also been quite a bit of speculation that Apple will soon be joining Huawei and Samsung in releasing a phone with the ability to fold and double as a small tablet, according to a report from Forbes.

Amid all this speculation, many designers have attempted to create images of what a foldable iPhone could look like. Most recently, German graphic designer, Hasan Kaymak, released several high-quality images of what he has dubbed the “Apple iPhone 11 Fold.” Kaymak’s designs offer the most detailed look of a folding iPhone to date.

Kaymak managed to mimic Apple’s iconic attention to detail in order to create his own renders. The renders show Apple’s classic design with a split screen that can also be detached and used separately. The device also boasts three cameras on the back panel, which are lined up similarly to the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max camera arrangements. The iFold also has Apple’s infamous notch but in a significantly reduced size, despite the larger display.

The detailed images can be viewed on Kaymak’s website.

While Apple has yet to comment on a foldable device, the company’s co-founder, Steve Wozniak, really wants to see Apple catch up with its competitors, according to a report from Bloomberg.

“Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone,” Wozniak said. “They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone.”

Speaking of the competitors, Samsung recently sent out test models of its own foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, with the intention of making the device available to customers a few weeks later. However, the company has faced a huge setback after several of its test devices stopped working in the hands of reviewers. In an attempt to better understand the device’s parts, iFixit decided to take the device apart. An official teardown video was posted to its website but was later removed at Samsung’s request, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown,” iFixit’s statement said. “We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise.”

Samsung has since pushed back the phone’s release date.