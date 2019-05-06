Brazilian Beauty Erika Gray Goes Topless For Steamy Instagram Post

Erika Gray is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram post, with the Brazilian bombshell taking to the picture-sharing site to show off a snap of herself topless.

The picture showed Erika wearing nothing on top, holding only a bouquet of roses and keeping her arms strategically crossed in order to keep covered. It was a viral hit with her fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from very impressed followers.

“So hot babe,” one person wrote.

As Erika shared in the caption for the photo, she isn’t afraid to bare herself or to go with whatever makes her feel the most comfortable — even if it’s nothing at all.

“I am in charge of how i feel and today I’m choosing happiness & be naked around the house,” she wrote. Fans certainly seemed to appreciate the sentiment, with many thanking her for making sure to grab a picture of it and sharing with her 2.3 million followers.

The topless photo that Erika Gray shared this weekend may have been a bookend to another ultra-racy post that the Instagram model shared earlier in the week. Just a few days before, Gray had taken to Instagram to post a close-up shot of herself bottomless, holding only a wedge of watermelon to keep herself from violating the social media site’s strict no-nudity policy.

Gray has been rapidly growing her stature in a crowded field of Instagram models who share racy snaps and compete for clicks — and for endorsement deals. Gray has done a series of sponsored posts and has endorsement deals with a number of fashion and swimwear companies. In fact, she has only a scant few posts that aren’t sponsored in one way or another.

The Brazilian has garnered attention outside of Instagram as well, with many celebrity news sites picking up on the raciest of shots that she shares. Gray also got a major boost a couple of years ago when she was featured in Barstool Sports for a section called “Wake Up with Erika Gray,” which led to a large increase in followers.

Gray makes sure there’s a lot to keep her fans interested, posting frequent shots of herself modeling frame-hugging dresses and barely-there bikinis. In one recent shot, Erika donned some very revealing black lingerie, another one of her sponsored posts.

Erika Gray also uses her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of her private life, sharing pictures from her journeys across the globe.