‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4 Recap: Deaths, Breakups & More

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 aired on Sunday night, and what an episode it was.

According to TVLine, while there may have been much less action than the episode before, there were a lot of big moments for Game of Thrones fans to enjoy.

The episode started off with the survivors of the Battle Of Winterfell saying goodbye to their fallen brothers and sisters. Dany is seen kissing Jorah goodbye, while Sansa says her final farewell to Theon. The dead are lit on fire, and the survivors head into the castle for dinner.

During the dinner, Dany tells Gendry that she is officially making him lord of Storm’s End, and the party livens up with eating, drinking, games, and more.

Once he has his new title, Gendry runs off to find Arya. The two share a kiss before he tells her his news and asks her to be his wife. She refuses him, claiming that she’s not meant to be a Lady.

Meanwhile, Brienne and Jaime share a close moment which turns into a full-on love fest. The couple ends up in bed together, and by the next day, they’ve decided that they’ll stay together in Winterfell and share each other’s bed.

All the while, Daenerys seems worried now that she knows Jon’s true parentage. She goes to his room and begs him not to tell anyone else, including Sansa and Arya, basically demanding that he swears everyone who does know to secrecy.

However, Jon decides to tell Sansa and Arya that truth after they’ve sworn to silence. Arya later leaves Winterfell with The Hound as they both have unfinished business in King’s Landing. The old friends are on the road together again.

Meanwhile, Jon and the rest of the troops leave Winterfell and head towards the capital. Dany flies her dragon to King’s Landing with her troops that sailed their way there. However, Euron Greyjoy is waiting for her and kills her dragon, Rhaegal. Boats are capsized, and Missandei ends up in the custody of Cersei.

Following the battle, Jaime realizes that his sister’s life will likely be taken and he tries to slip out in the middle of the night without Brienne seeing him. She finds him and asks him to stay where he tells her he’s done terrible things all for his sister, and he seemingly doesn’t plan on stopping now. He leaves Brienne crying at Winterfell as he heads back to King’s Landing.

Dany’s advisers persuade her to offer Cersei surrender for her life in an attempt to save the lives of the innocent people at King’s Landing. She agrees but claims she’s willing to kill the people to take down Cersei.

Varys and Tyrion have a private meeting, where they discuss the fact that Jon would likely be a better ruler than Dany, and that once more people find out he has a stronger claim to the throne, they could cast the dragon queen aside. Varys hints that they may have to get rid of Daenerys to make room for Jon to take the throne, but Tyrion asks him not to do that.

Meanwhile, Dany and Cersei come face to face, and Tyrion tries to negotiate a surrender, but his sister refuses. She has Missandei killed by The Mountain just to prove her point as an outraged and heartbroken Greyworm and Danerys look on.

There are only two episodes of Game of Thrones left, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action. Tune in Sunday nights on HBO at 9 p.m. to see how it all ends.