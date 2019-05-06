Amy Schumer Reveals The Gender Of First Baby With Chris Fischer

On Saturday, Amy Schumer revealed the gender of her first child, masking the announcement at the end of a seemingly innocuous Instagram post criticizing fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s, reports People.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help.”

“Also we are having a boy.”

The expecting actress posted the news alongside a photo of her with husband Chris Fischer sitting together in a doctor’s waiting room filled with toys.

As Schumer comes closer to the end of her final trimester, the comedian has been vocal on social media about the difficulty of what has seemingly been a never-ending pregnancy.

In one picture on Instagram, she is shown sitting in a doctor’s office wearing a yellow T-shirt reading “I Hate Mondays” pulled up to display her prominent baby bump as she stares into the mirror.

To her left is an image of a sonogram on a computer screen, with her husband engrossed in his phone on her right. She wrote jokingly in the caption about how it must be annoying to everyone that it feels like she’s been pregnant for a long time. She asked at the end to guess how she feels, “mother f****rs!”

She also added sarcastic hashtags reading “#soblessed” and “#hatemondaysloveweekendstho.”

In November, Schumer was in the hospital for hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a form of morning sickness that was experienced by Ayesha Curry as well as Kate Middleton for every one of her pregnancies.

Schumer is seemingly still battling the condition even though she is currently in her third trimester.

Her pregnancy message to fans appears to be referencing the wildly circulating rumors that she had given birth ahead of her announcement.

Schumer displayed a photo of a book she was reading entitled Cribsheet by author Emily Oster on April 22.

Adding to her list of required reading, last month, the comic showed herself getting in some parenting practice when she posted a heartwarming photo of herself cradling a newborn baby that many commenters thought was hers.