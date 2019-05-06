‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Displays Serious Cleavage In New Snap

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt exactly knows how to tease her fans with her skin-baring snaps on Instagram. Whenever the hot model posts her sultry snaps on her page, they become instant hits to prove that her 1.4 million fans are obsessed with her.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the hottie recently took to her page and posted a cleavage-bearing snap which immediately sent a wave of excitement among her fans. In the up-close snap, Kelsey, who has landed the much-coveted gig as a 2019 Sports Illustrated rookie, donned a grey-colored bathing suit with her name imprinted on it. She let her silky-smooth tresses down, wore minimal makeup and flashed her signature smile to pose for the picture — a move that immediately melted thousands of hearts.

In the caption of the picture, Kelsey invited her fans to attend the launch ceremony of the magazine in Miami which is scheduled to take place on May 10 and 11. Within a few minutes of having been posted, Kelsey’s hot picture racked up more than 25,000 likes and around a hundred comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexiness and showered her with various complimentary comments.

Praising her beauty, one fan wrote that Kelsey is very beautiful and attractive, while another one said that the model has the prettiest smile that he’s ever seen. And it wasn’t just men who fell in love with the beautiful yet risque snap but Kelsey’s female fans were also awestruck, with one fan calling Kelsey her “girl crush.”

Prior to posting the said pictures, Kelsey raised the temperature of her Instagram page by flaunting ample cleavage in a teal bra — a move that drove her fans wild with excitement. The picture in question garnered close to 150,000 likes and 390 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the model’s sexy figure in explicit terms.

Apart from the pics, Kelsey also treated her fans to a series of Instagram Stories wherein she could be seen wearing a white tank top and posing with her Olympian boyfriend, Conor Dwyer.

According to an article by ABS-CBN News, Dwyer and Kelsey are totally in love with each other and Dwyer also visited his ladylove’s country of origin — The Philippines — for the first time last month. Describing his relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model, the Olympian said that he has been a fan of the model ever since he saw her.