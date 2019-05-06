Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan & Gabi Are Busted

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 6, 2019 reveal that the week will start off with a bang, and since it’s sweeps month, the drama will continue to roll on for the next few weeks.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) plan to keep his steamy affair with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) a secret will blow up in his face.

The couple will reportedly get busted when they are trying to sneak Gabi out of the DiMera mansion following one of their hot hookups. It seems that someone will spot Gabi leaving the property, and put two and two together about the couple’s secret romance.

As many fans already know, Gabi is trying to seduce Stefan so that she can get him to marry her and she will eventually end up with his money and the power that being his wife will earn her. Perhaps she’s taking a page out of Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) book.

While Gabi claims that her hookups with Stefan have been in the name of her scheme, it seems that she may actually be developing feelings for her one-time enemy, meaning the two could eventually become of Salem’s hottest couples.

In the latest #DAYS, a mysterious person is in Holly’s room.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/weWSxfCYaJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), step in to comfort Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) following Holly Jonas’ kidnapping.

The little girl was taken from her bed at the DiMera mansion by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). However, most of Salem believes it may be the drug cartel who took her. Chloe was responsible for Holly at the time of the kidnapping, and she’s blaming herself for not keeping the little girl closer.

Elsewhere, while Chloe is blaming herself, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), will be blaming the little girl’s mother, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Victor will believe that if Nicole didn’t leave Holly and make everyone presume she was dead that the little girl wouldn’t have been with Chloe in the first place.

Nicole is currently beside herself over Holly’s disappearance, but things will get much worse in the coming days.

Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will reportedly disobey the orders of his wife and boss, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and the result will lead to a shocking tragedy, and possibly the end of Hope’s career with the police force, as well as the couple’s marriage.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives weekday afternoon on NBC.