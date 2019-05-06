Royal Watchers Think Queen Elizabeth Offers A Baby Sussex Gender Hint With Church Attire

While the world waits, starving for information about the birth of the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, any hint from the royal family is clung to eagerly, and on Sunday morning, it was Queen Elizabeth who provided the latest nod to royal watchers in Windsor.

Express reports that the queen went to church today at The Royal Chapel of All Saints wearing all pink, exciting those who have been dying to know anything about Baby Sussex as Meghan Markle allegedly goes past her due date.

The monarch was spotted wearing a bright pink suit with a matching hat, accessorized with a diamond brooch and her signature pearl necklace and earrings, causing great excitement that she was telegraphing the message that Baby Sussex could be a girl.

This is the second time this weekend that Queen Elizabeth has been spotted with something pink when a local driver spotted what appeared to be pink blankets in the back of the royal Bentley when she was driven to Berkshire for a service of the Royal Victorian Order at St George’s Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle. As dedicated royal watchers know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live on the grounds of Windsor Castle in the recently renovated Frogmore Cottage.

Motorist Tamoor Ali says he spotted what looked like a pink blanket in the back of the car.

“We had got off the M4 and a police motorbike stopped us and asked us to pull to the left. Then we saw a vehicle that had pink paraphernalia at the back of the windscreen go past – it was going very slowly over speed bumps.”

Bookmakers now have odds favoring a girl over a boy, with the names Diana, Grace, and Elizabeth as the favored names.

The rumor that Meghan Markle as a 37-year-old soon to be first-time mother would go into early labor has obviously been proven untrue as instead, fans are watching as she goes past her due date, says The Inquisitr.

A number of sources even reported that Duchess Meghan had several “false alarms” which sent her to the hospital, feeding the idea that Baby Sussex would make an early appearance. Others said that the couple had said the baby was due at the end of April or the beginning of May to throw everyone off, as the baby was actually due in early April, which obviously has now been proven untrue.