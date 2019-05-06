‘General Hospital’ Teens Eden McCoy, Garren Stitt, And William Lipton Shine At Daytime Emmys

The trio of teens on ABC’s General Hospital attended the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Eden McCoy, William Lipton, and Garren Stitt walked the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Center looking quite stunning. The actors gave GH viewers quite some emotional performances last week, but now they are ready to relax and have fun.

Young actress Eden McCoy, who plays the role of Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital, showed up to the Emmys in a gorgeous royal blue dress, as seen on an Instagram photo with Michael Fairman. Her blond hair was worn down. It looked like she either grow her hair out longer or she could have possibly put extensions in just for this big event. The 15-year-old has been nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. This is her first nomination and she is so excited about it.

McCoy’s on-screen boyfriend, actor/musician Garren Stitt, also has his very first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. He looked quite snazzy showing up on the red carpet wearing a blue patterned tux with a little splash of red mixed in. His blue tasseled loafers were the perfect touch to the outfit. One tidbit that he told Carolyn Hennesy on the red carpet was that he had chicken wings for breakfast on Sunday morning.

William Lipton, who plays Cameron Webber on General Hospital, opted for a traditional black tux. He joins his teen co-stars in having his first Daytime Emmy nomination as well. He humbly told Carolyn Hennesy that he was rooting for all of his GH costars. Lipton, along with both Eden McCoy and Garren Stitt, all said that they are just thrilled that they had their names on the nomination list.

These three teens have received plenty of praise all last week for their amazing scenes. This was Stitt’s last week on the soap. His character of Oscar Nero passed away from brain cancer on Wednesday. It was heartbreaking, but General Hospital viewers were touched by how well the scenes were done and especially the scenes with Joss and Cameron.

Garren Stitt will be missed, but fans will be able to see Eden McCoy and William Lipton as they bring their game into the aftermath of Oscar’s death. There is much more to see with the funeral just ahead.

Good luck to these three General Hospital actors, and everyone else who is given a nod for their hard work on daytime television.