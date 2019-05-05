Adele Celebrates Her 31st Birthday And Reflects On Past Year Following Split: ‘I’ve Changed Drastically’

Adele isn’t letting her impending divorce stop her from celebrating herself on her 31st birthday.

The “Hello” songstress posted four black-and-white photos of herself to celebrate her big day. In the post, she is posing for the camera, smiling and socializing with friends at what seems to be a party. Adele then decided to write a caption on Instagram Sunday that reflected on what her life was like at age 30 and how she has evolved since, per Us Weekly.

“This is 31…thank f–king god,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer said. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade, I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

The Grammy winner then encouraged her 31.7 million followers to “be kind to yourself.” She then joked that her anticipated album, 30, will be a drum and bass record, much different from the ballads she’s known for.

Adele’s celebratory post comes weeks after her reps confirmed that she and her husband Simon Konecki were filing for divorce. The couple had been for two years and share a son together, Angelo,6. The pair, who had been together since 2012, reportedly wasn’t romantic with each other before parting ways. Us reports that the “Chasing Pavements” singer gave Konecki her Los Angeles home two months before they decided to announce their split. The couple reportedly broke up officially eight or nine months ago.

Last week, Adele addressed the divorce news in a humorous way. The Inquisitr previously shared that the “One and Only” singer posted a meme of two different versions of herself. In one image, she is visibly upset at what looks to be a performance. In another, she has a more confident look, in a clip from Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

“When you catch yourself in your feelings then remember who you are,” the meme read, which currently has 1.1 million likes.

Adele and Konecki are reportedly working to make life as normal as possible for their son. The couple has notoriously led a private life and have no plans to further discuss the details surrounding their separation with the public, per Us.