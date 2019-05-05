Jordyn Woods’ Latest Cleavage Picture Has Instagram Saying ‘Time To Sleep With Someone Else’s Man’

Jordyn Woods used her Red Table Talk interview to make it crystal clear – kissing Tristan Thompson was as far as it went. Instagram seems to have other thoughts.

On May 5, the 21-year-old model updated her Instagram. The picture shows Jordyn standing outdoors in a blue denim jumpsuit. Jordyn may be flashing her infectious smile, but the denim is flashing something else – namely, some major cleavage. Despite the picture showing little more than a laid-back girl caught grinning, Instagram is using it to drag Jordyn back into her February drama. Khloe Kardashian has, however, stated that Jordyn is “not to be blamed” for her split from Thompson, per People.

Within an hour of being posted, the most liked comments appeared to be the most derogatory. One user threw out the following words.

“Time to sleep with someone else’s mans [sic]”

As has become commonplace in the comments section of a celebrity Instagram post, a debate quickly ensued. A user fired back to the above comment.

“@nosa_okunbo She didn’t sleep with anyone’s man! She said she didn’t…were you there?”

While neither user was likely “there,” Woods’ infamous Red Table Talk interview now comes quoted by Harper’s Bazaar. “On the way out, he did kiss me,” Jordyn said. She added, “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

@nosa_okunbo’s comment may be one of the most-liked, but this user unlikely prepared themselves for any backlash. One fan clapped back with a comment.

“@nosa_okunbo hopefully she takes your man next sis”

While replies to @nosa_okunbo’s comment generated “DAMNN” and “love this” comments, other users seemed less certain. “Are you high?” one asked. Another seemed overwhelmed by the whole affair – “yall [sic] so obsessed with jordyn I really cant [sic],” they wrote.

Elsewhere, a high-ranking comment made a beeline for the Kardashians in general. “F*ck (cannot stress this enough) them Kardashians,” the user wrote. This one proved ill-received overall. Dubbed “weak,” this user was told to “mind ur business” by the ensuing replies.

Further comments complimented Jordyn on how much “happier and healthier” she looks of late. With her name to 2019’s highest-profile cheating scandal, this model may have experienced a spike in fame, but the pressure is likely up there with it. Likewise questioned in today’s comments was where Kylie Jenner is. The former best friend to Kylie hasn’t been spotted with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star since February. Jordyn did, however, say that she will “always have love for Kylie” last month, per The Daily Mail.

For an Instagram update that set out to celebrate Sunday, this picture appears to have punched above its weight – and not intentionally. Jordyn does not appear to have responded to the above-mentioned comments.