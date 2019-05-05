American Fitness Model Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Bikini In Newest Snap

American fitness model Sierra Skye, who is also known as Sierra Egan, is popular among her Instagram fans for posting several bikini pics every week. And despite being treated to her racy photos all the time, fans never seem to get enough. And since Sierra knows that, she never disappoints her fans and always lives up to their expectations.

The model recently took to her page and posted an up-close image of herself, wherein she is featured donning a skimpy black bikini that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage to tease her fans. And that’s not all, but the peek-a-boo strip design of her bikini top enabled her to provide her fans with a glimpse of her underboob — a move that sent pulses racing because of the overload of sexiness.

Apart from her assets, Sierra also flaunted her well-toned abs, which left all of her fans — both males and females — completely awestruck.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model opted for a full face of makeup comprised of very subtle shades so as not to overdo it and keep her looks aligned with the stylish bikini. She wore her hair in soft waves and accessorized with a few delicate pendants, gold hoop earrings, a thin silver bracelet, and, of course, a delicate belly-button ring.

To pose for the picture, she tugged at her bikini bottoms, touched her hair, and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose. In the caption, the 23-year-old model revealed that her sexy swimsuit was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, a pocketbook-friendly fashion line that is well-known for sponsoring photo shoots for models on Instagram.

Sierra earlier posted a picture of herself wearing the same bikini, as The Inquisitr noted, but since the other picture was a mirror selfie, it neither showed her face, nor provided a clear view of her amazing physique. Moreover, the quality of the picture was also not very good because it was captured through a mobile-phone camera.

The new snap was probably taken through a professional camera as it not only provided a clearer view of the model’s face and body, but it also accentuated the refreshing background — comprised of a garden and a swimming pool — where Sierra posed for the picture.

Within two hours of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 58,000 likes and 600-plus comments which proves that Sierra’s fans can never get enough of her sexiness. According to an article by GQ, the model revealed that if she wasn’t a model, she would probably be doing some other interesting work.