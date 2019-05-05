Julianne Hough Rocks A Tight, Curve-Hugging Yellow Dress While Exploring Athens, Greece

Julianne Hough is sharing her adventures in Greece with her Instagram followers.

The America’s Got Talent judge and her husband Brooks Laich are exploring historical landmarks in Athens for a romantic getaway. The dancer began posting photos of she and her hubby on Saturday, May 4 and has been sharing updates on her Instagram Stories. In one timeline post, Hough is rocking a tight, long yellow dress with a deep thigh split as she posed with the Canadian hockey player. She then decided to pair the look with white tennis shoes, a fanny pack, and yellow sunglasses. In one image, Hough is also sporting a black umbrella and matching cardigan. The photo was shared with the Dancing with the Stars alum’s 4.5 million followers. The snapshot received 92,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Such an amazing place! Athens is so much fun and the food is fantastic!” one follower exclaimed.

“LOVE IT – such a special and magical place enjoy you guys,” another follower chimed.

In another post, the lovebirds are posing in an elevator while out and about in the city. Hough is wearing a red dress with puffy sleeves as she and Laich pose for the camera. Laich commented under the snap and said the pair was, “dating all over the world.”

Hough has shared in the past that the couple’s demanding schedules have made it difficult for them to spend time together lately. In addition to her new gig at AGT, the Safe Haven actress announced last month that she’s working on a secret project. In an Instagram video, Hough said while she couldn’t discuss what the project was, she asked for dance and spiritual instructors to apply to come on board. The Footloose actress shared in her Instagram Stories that she was finalizing applications for the positions.

Hough and Laich married in 2017 after dating for nearly two years. Us Weekly reports that since their marriage, Hough has opened up about her struggles with endometriosis. She said in some cases, the pain from the condition makes it difficult for the married couple to have sex. The Dirty Grandpa actress has also shared that she suffers from anxiety and depression, which her husband has helped her through.

“Brooks is a huge support system for her whenever she’s feeling anxious or depressed,” a source told the publication.