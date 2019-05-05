Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Insane Abs In The Gym Before The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her fantastic figure on social media for all to see. The reality star recently showed off her insane abs during an early morning gym session, and fans couldn’t help but notice.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to show off the progress she’s made on her rock hard abs.

In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen rocking a pair of gray spandex shorts and a darker tank top, which showcases her ample cleavage, for her workout. She completes her look by tying a sweatshirt around her waist.

Kardashian lifts her shirt to show her fans how far she’s come with her ab muscles, telling her followers that she feels like they’re really “popping.”

Kim has her long, dark hair pulled back into a high ponytail, and styled in straight strands. She wears a pair of bright, white sneakers, and sports a full face of makeup for the video, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

The mother-of-three, who is expecting her fourth child via surrogate later this month, also has a blue resistance band wrapped around her thighs as apart of her daily workout routine.

It seems like Kim Kardashian has it all going on. In addition to raising her three children and awaiting the arrival of her fourth, she is also in law school and is studying to take the bar.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim may also already have a job lined up when she passes her bar exam. Famed lawyer, Robert Shapiro, who worked with Kim’s father Robert Kardashian Sr. on the O.J. Simpson murder trial, says that the reality star can have a job at his firm.

Loading...

“Kim’s already done incredible work with no experience, so the sky’s the limit now that she’s seriously practicing law. She has a long, difficult road ahead of her and there’s a high chance of failure… but she’ll pull through,” Shapiro told TMZ.

Meanwhile, Kardashian wants everyone to know that they should follow their dreams, no matter where those dreams may lead them.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am,” Kim stated.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at 9 p.m. Sunday nights on the E! network.