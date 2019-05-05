Sarah Hyland Rocks Skimpy Black Bikini During Bachelorette Weekend With Friends

Sarah Hyland is celebrating her friend’s upcoming wedding in style — by rocking some skimpy bikinis in a sun-soaked trip to Mexico.

The 28-year-old actress jetted away to Cabo San Lucas with a group of friends for the bachelorette party of pal Kimberly Hidalgo before her wedding to Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty. The actress shared some snaps of the skimpy bikini in her Instagram Story, showing off the festivities with her group of friends as they lounged on the beach and took in a trip on a yacht.

One picture showed Hyland wearing a small black bikini with the words “Team Bride” written on top, and in another, she had an equally small red bikini.

The Modern Family actress is no stranger to sharing some racy snaps online. Hyland frequently uses her Instagram page to show off some revealing pictures, including a recent post where she appeared to be posing topless — and possibly fully nude — against a pink background.

Sarah has used her Instagram page to promote body positivity, and has also opened up about her health struggles. She has had to undergo two kidney transplants, been through dialysis, and had a battle with an abdominal hernia. She has been hospitalized a number of times, and all while she’s been firmly in the public eye as a star of ABC’s Modern Family.

Hyland said in a recent People interview that she blends her beauty philosophies with her views on health and wellness.

“To be able to take control of my body and use a product that makes me feel comfortable, because I’m not able to do what normally makes me feel comfortable, has been really amazing.”

Sarah’s fans have been very grateful for her openness to discuss the more difficult parts of her life, and to encourage others to be happy in their own skins. The actress hasn’t been afraid to stand up to some of her online detractors, either, including trolls who make mean-spirited comments about her weight or body size.

After receiving online criticism, Sarah recently took on those who were calling her anorexic. Sarah had previously explained that her kidney transplant led her to lose weight and muscle mass.

“I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” Sarah told her critics.

The criticism hasn’t seemed to stop Sarah Hyland from enjoying herself or wearing what she wants, as her Instagram page and her trip to Mexico both seem to show.