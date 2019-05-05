Watch Denver Nuggets Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Game 4, Start Time, Preview, NBA West Semifinal

After an all-time classic quadruple-overtime Game 3 victory, the Portland Trail Blazers can take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

While the NBA Western Conference semifinal series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets is starting to feel like it has seven games written all over it, especially after a quadruple-overtime thriller won by Portland on Friday night in Game 3, the Blazers can change all that with a win on Sunday — a win that would now give them a commanding 3-1 lead. Only 11 teams in NBA history have ever managed to lose a seven-game series after going up 3-1, according to USA Today.

But speaking of NBA history, the two teams made some on Friday, playing the only second four-overtime playoff game in the league’s history, and the first since 1953, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The two exhausted teams will be hoping for a more normal outing in the crucial Game 4, which will live stream from Portland.

Amazingly, the Nuggets blew leads with just seconds remaining in three of the four overtimes, as well as with about a minute remaining in regulation time, according to stats posted to Twitter by Washington Post basketball writer Ben Golliver.

Overall, the three-hour, 35-minute epic saw 24 lead changes and 18 ties, as recorded by NBA.com. Denver’s Nikola Jokic scored a triple-double, with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists — but his most remarkable stat was the 64 minutes, 58 seconds he spent on the floor.

“That’s unheard of — ridiculous,” Denver Coach Mike Malone said after the game. “I can’t ask him to do that. That’s too many minutes.”

CJ McCollum had a game-high 41 for the Portland Trail Blazers in the Game Three quadruple overtime thriller. Steve Dykes / Getty Images

