‘GOT’ Star Bella Ramsey Can’t Watch The Show’s ‘Gruesome Scenes’ Until She’s 18

Though she played the serious Lady Lyanna Mormont in the HBO series Game of Thrones, actor Bella Ramsey is only allowed by her parents to watch parts of each episode. She explains that once she turns 18, she will finally be able to watch the full series of GOT, bloody battles scenes and all.

The Daily Mail reports that Ramsey, 15, was given a reprieve and allowed to watch her own final “gruesome” scene last week in which she battled the orc and stabbed him with the dragon glass blade before she met her untimely end in the Battle of Winterfell.

Fans of Game of Thrones will likely watch the full series before Ramsey does, and she was in it. The child actor who played the bold and brave Lyanna Mormont explains that within the next two years or so, she’ll finally be able to binge-watch GOT the way viewers have since the beginning.

“I’ll probably watch it all when I’m 18. Even the episodes I have seen, there have been some parts where mum and dad just stand in front of me to block me seeing anything too gruesome on screen. I was allowed to see myself being killed last Sunday and I’ve watched a bit of season seven.”

Even though it’s the popular HBO series Game Of Thrones which made her famous, Ramsey admits she has only been able to watch parts of Season 7.

Ramsey’s final GOT scene had her character, Lyanna, fighting bravely and showing more courage than some of the grown men in the series. Her description of the scene makes it sound like her parents are more disturbed by the violence than she is. Ramsey expressed she was “pretty excited” about her character’s “great death” because it was a truly heroic moment for her character.

“I was pretty excited. I think it’s a great death. If you’re going to die on Game Of Thrones, at least die well… It was heroic, which I’m very grateful for.”

Vulture called Lady Lyanna Mormont a role model for serious girls everywhere, but Ramsey says she was “psyched” to fight the zombie giant in her final GOT scene. But Ramsey said in a recent interview that she felt lucky to be in this final season at all, as initially she was only supposed to be in one scene. However, being a fan-favorite, they brought her back.

Ramsey explained that she was OK with Lyanna dying as long as it was a real fight to the death.