Gabby Epstein Dons A Barely-There Red Bikini, Naughtily Blows Into Pink Bubblegum On Instagram

There is no doubt in believing that Gabby Epstein is one of the hottest Instagram models that Australia has ever produced. And a look at her ever-growing number of followers on the photo-sharing website shows that there is no stopping her when it comes to popularity.

The model routinely shares bikini pictures with her fans to flaunt her amazing figure and despite seeing her risque photos almost every day, fans never seem to get enough of Gabby.

In fact, a look at the comments section of all her pictures show that her admirers keep asking for more and more skin-baring pictures because they love Gabby.

To tease her fans, the model took to her account on Sunday evening and posted a very suggestive snap — one which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the photo, Gabby could be seen sitting in a car, naughtily blowing into bright pink bubblegum while wearing a barely-there red bikini that allowed her to flash plenty of skin. Her extremely tiny bikini top could hardly contain her breasts, as a result of which she flashed some serious underboob.

And not only that, but Gabby also made sure to provide a generous view of her taut stomach and thighs to her fans to leave them completely awestruck.

The display of skin did her nothing but favors as the picture racked up more than 60,000 likes and 700-plus comments — all within a few minutes of having been posted.

In the caption, the model revealed that she’s always had a sweet tooth and asked her fans what their favorite candies are. In response to the question, some of her male fans teased the model and used various innuendos instead of posting straightforward answers.

Other fans, however, solely focused on the model’s beautiful body and posted various complimentary comments to praise her, calling her “the most beautiful woman on Earth,” “amazingly sexy,” “true goddess,” “beautiful beyond words,” “simply gorgeous,” and “insane body,” among other compliments.

Speaking about her “insane model figure,” Gabby told Galore Magazine that despite her tough routine, she takes some time out and religiously performs a combination of exercises to keep her body tight and in shape all year long.