Meghan Markle Reportedly Overdue, May Need To Be Induced To Welcome Royal Baby

Meghan Markle is allegedly past her due date, and the duchess could have to be induced to welcome the royal baby with her husband, Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Beast, Meghan Markle is said to be overdue, and she may need to have her labor induced at the hospital unless the royal baby decides to make its grand entrance into the world sometime in the next 48 hours.

An induced labor would reportedly rule out the scenario of a home birth that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly hoped for.

Radar Online reports that Meghan’s pregnancy is considered a geriatric pregnancy since the duchess is 37-years-old. Markle is said to be attempting to stay calm, but she is allegedly worried about the possible complications with the birth.

“Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency c-section and doesn’t want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later. Like any anxious first-time mum, she’s worried about the birth itself,” an insider revealed.

“Meghan also has the added stress of the world’s attention on her – everyone wants to catch the first glimpse of the new royal addition,” the source added.

Currently, Markle’s mother is with her at Frogmore Cottage awaiting the birth of the little bundle of joy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the wait for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little one has reportedly given her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, baby fever.

Kate is said to want another child, but her husband, Prince William, isn’t sure that the couple would be able to keep up with a fourth little one running around the palace.

Sources tell Life & Style Magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t getting any younger, and she doesn’t want to wait to have another baby.

However, William allegedly believes that the couple already have their hands full with three children under the age of 5, and that adding a fourth could prove overwhelming for the pair.

Meanwhile, Kate, who is close to her own sister, Pippa Middleton, reportedly yearns to give her daughter, Princess Charlotte, a sister to look after and play with, in addition to her brothers, older brother Prince George, and baby brother Prince Louis.

However, it is Megan Markle’s royal baby watch that is currently in full swing, and fans are dying to find out news about the birth and delivery, the sex of the baby, and what he or she will be named.