Mo’Nique Explains How She Landed A Part In Donald Glover’s Adidas Campaign

Mo’Nique is back! The actress teamed up with Donald Glover to create a series of ads to promote his new shoes for Adidas. There are four ads titled Timber, Avocado, Polenta, and Dusty, and each ad features Mo’Nique’s classic comedic style as she hurls hilarious and playful insults at Glover. As the ads go on, Mo’Nique continues to mock Glover’s appearance and life choices as he works up a sweat chopping wood, gathering honey while wearing a bee suit, catering her event, and painting her a still life image.

While talking to Complex, Mo’Nique explained how the collaboration came to be. She said the opportunity came after members of Glover’s creative team, Fam Rothstein and a woman named Sylvia, reached out to her via her husband and manager, Sydney Hicks.

“They spoke to Sydney, and when I say it was a beautiful negotiation? It was the way it’s supposed to be done. It was professional people dealing with professional people, and we made something beautiful,” she said.

The star went on to praise Glover’s team for the excellent job they did on his behalf.

“I wish every deal and every phone call could be the one that came in from Fam Rothstein and Sister Sylvia. I wish they could be that way because it makes it so much easier,” she continued.

She also said she admired Glover before working on this project because the rapper is “unapologetically himself.” Mo’Nique credits the effortless interaction captured in the campaign commercials to the fact that there were “two people that were unapologetically who they were.”

As for Glover’s collaboration with Adidas, the rapper is reimagining three sneaker designs as a part of his Donald Glover Presents line: the Nizza ($80), the Continental 80 ($100), and the Lacombe ($90).

“With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them,” Glover said, according to a report from Page Six.

Glover previously made headlines after his performance at Coachella. The rapper also debuted his film, Guava Island, starring Rihanna as Kofi Novia, Nonso Anozie as Red Cargo, and Letitia Wright as Yara Love, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The film was shot in Havana, Cuba, and tells the story of Glover’s character Deni, who tries to create a meaningful experience for the people of his island. He comes up with the idea to host a music festival but things go awry when a lone gunman starts shooting at the stage during his performance.

The movie is now available to stream on Amazon with an Amazon Prime membership.