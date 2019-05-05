Tiny Harris Said She Was Offered A Spot On ‘RHOA’ And Explains Why The Gig Wasn’t For Her

Tameka “Tiny” Harris said she won’t be claiming a Georgia peach any time soon.

Hollywood Life reports that the Xscape singer was offered a spot on Real Housewives of Atlanta several times during the show’s first few seasons. Harris currently lives in Atlanta with her husband, T.I., and their children, and producers reportedly felt she would be perfect for the show. Harris, however, said she wouldn’t join the cast because of the relationships she has on the show. The reality star said she is currently friends with multiple housewives, including her group member Kandi Burruss. She said she didn’t want her appearance on the show to compromise her real relationships.

“Nothing against the show – I love the show – I just think that… I don’t really want to get in that. I love all the girls and I would like to stay friends with everyone. I don’t want to be beefing with no one about nothing,” Harris said.

The T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star said that while she turned down starring on the show multiple times, she did recommend that producers reach out to Burruss when they were looking for new housewives for the show’s second season. Harris said she told producers that Burruss would be perfect for the show and gave producers her number.

“I gave them Kandi’s number because I was in the middle of my own show; I had the Tiny & Toya show at that time, I was an executive producer. It was just me and Toya and I just had more creative control. My name was in the credits in the headline of the show and I didn’t want to go and be a cast member. I liked where I was.”

Since Tiny & Toya, Harris has gone on to executive produce multiple shows for VH1, including the network’s popular series, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle and Tiny and Shekinah’s Weave Trip. While Harris has yet to make a cameo on RHOA, she did work with Bravo to appear on Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, which documented the ’90s group preparing for their reunion tour. Harris’ current show, T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, has an ensemble cast, with singers Monica and LeToya Luckett and reality star Toya Wright starring on the show.

Hollywood Life shared that Harris is also working on new solo music projects. The singer-songwriter recently released a new single, “I F–kin <3 U” on Thursday, May 2. The song is reportedly a love letter to T.I. and is available worldwide.