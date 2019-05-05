Liam Hemsworth Belts Out Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party In The USA’ In Hilarious Video

Liam Hemsworth delighted fans this week on social media when he posted a hilarious video of himself belting out his wife Miley Cyrus’ hit song, “Party In The USA.”

According to Hollywood Life, Liam Hemsworth took to his Instagram account over the weekend and was seen leaving an airplane as the couple touched down in Tennessee, where they own a home.

Liam is seen yelling out Miley’s name multiple times while trying to get her attention. Cyrus walks ahead of Hemsworth, seemingly ignoring him as he sings her song as loud as he can. The idea is so funny that Liam can’t help but laugh at himself.

Finally, he gets Miley’s attention and she laughs and smiles for the camera before her husband takes off running laughing as he does so.

Hemsworth is seen wearing a white T-shirt with a navy blue jacket over top. His hair is perfectly coiffed, and he sports a full beard. Meanwhile, Cyrus dons a pair of red sweatpants and a red sweatshirt with the Playboy bunny logo on the back.

Miley has her long blond hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head, and sports natural-looking makeup for her travels, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and nude lips. She also dons black polish on her fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked fans when they got married back in December. The pair had been together for years, but seemingly weren’t planning a wedding.

However, in the time that they’ve been married, things have allegedly been great between them. Sources tell Us Weekly that the couple are thriving in their new lives as husband and wife.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told the magazine of the couple’s relationship since walking down the aisle.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source added of the couple’s decision to put off having a family.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Hemsworth opened up about his life with Cyrus during an interview with GQ, revealing that the couple losing their home in Malibu to the devastating wildfires last year bonded them together, and inspired them to push their wedding up.

Fans can see more of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ antics by following the couple on Instagram.