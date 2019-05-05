Ana Cheri Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Lacy Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Ana Cheri looked pretty in pink on Instagram today when she posted a photo of herself dressed in lacy, dusty-rose-colored lingerie. The skimpy bra and panty set is by Fashion Nova and the post appears to be sponsored content for the brand. But it’s unlikely that very many of her fans noticed the caption given how eye-catching the actual photo is.

The post currently has almost 120,000 likes on Instagram and over 1,000 comments with high praise for Ana’s curvy physique. Most of those comments are filled with fire and heart emojis while several others are in Spanish, which might be because she is part Mexican. She has previously revealed on Twitter that she is also part Native American and Caucasian.

As The Famous People reports, Ana got her big break when she was named Playboy’s Playmate Of The Year back in October 2015. That opportunity led to promotional deals with companies like Monster Energy, Moskova Underwear, and K&N Filters. But the 32-year-old stunner is more than just a pretty face. Her Instagram bio describes her as the CEO of Cheri Fit, a brand of activewear for women. She also sells activewear for men under the brand name, CF Men. As is obvious from her toned body, physical fitness is a major part of her life. But Ana has taken that love for fitness a step further than most as she also owns a gym called Be More Athletics in Santa Ana, California.

In an interview with Playboy.com, she opened up about what drives her to be such a multifaceted businesswoman.

“It’s hugely satisfying when I see people accomplish their journeys, fitness or otherwise,” she said.

“When I know others are happy, it’s a kind of gratification unlike any other. That’s why I do what I do. I want a career where I can make people’s lives better.”

She also shared some advice for anyone who might be in need of some fitness inspiration.

“You have to start somewhere.” she said.

“If the gym seems intimidating, try an outdoor sport. Every little bit counts.”

And despite her bombshell persona, Ana was not ashamed to admit that she’s very into “cosplay, Halloween and everything sci-fi.”

“Sailor Jupiter, Wonder Woman, Maria Hill: I’ve dressed as them all,” she confessed.

There’s proof of her penchant for cosplay in her social media posts. She has previously shared a photo of herself dressed in a replica of Princess Leia’s slave costume from Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi on her Facebook page. A multifaceted woman, indeed!