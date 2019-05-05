Ted Bundy Survivor Explains Why The New Netflix Film About The Killer Didn’t Need Blood Or Gore

A woman who survived one of Ted Bundy's attacks gave her take on 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile.'

If you’ve seen the highly talked about new Netflix film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile, you may have been surprised to notice that there was very little blood or gore. Considering the film tells the story of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, most viewers anticipated the film to be pretty violent. While there is, of course, disturbing language and a couple of violent scenes, they are fairly brief and not too over the top. In fact, one real-life Bundy survivor expressed why it is so important that the film was told in the way that it was, with little gore, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Bundy was a horrifically vile man who took the lives of at least 30 women and young girls. He also raped and brutally mutilated many of his victims, only to get away with it time and time again. Although there has been a recent pop culture fascination with Bundy as a person and his dark past, we have to remember that this isn’t just a scary story. These were real people whose lives were cut tragically short because of one man’s despicable actions.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," is a surprisingly smart and challenging new take on the Ted Bundy story — with very little violence through most of the film. https://t.co/Vuh1buuSOB pic.twitter.com/iervG7wsla — NPR (@NPR) May 5, 2019

The film, which stars Zac Efron as Ted Bundy and Lily Collins as his former girlfriend Liz Kendall, delves into the psyche of Bundy himself. It allows viewers to watch the story unfold from the perspective of Kendall, who desperately wanted to believe that the man she loved wasn’t guilty of the horrific acts he had been accused of. Viewers have the opportunity to place themselves in her shoes and consider how they might have handled the situation.

Kathy Kleiner Rubin is a real-life survivor of one of Bundy’s many attacks. He brutally attacked her near Florida State University’s Chi Omega House in 1978. She was one of the lucky ones who did not die as a result of Bundy’s actions. She spoke out publicly via a video message to give her take on the film. She explained that the movie did not need to include a ton of graphic violence to get the point across of who Bundy really was.