Polish Model Veronica Bielik Goes Braless, Dons A White See-Through Shirt On Instagram

Veronica Bielik recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a raunchy new photograph — one which left her fans drooling with excitement.

In the risque photo, the 26-year-old model could be seen donning a white, ribbed crop top which she teamed with a pair of khaki pants. The short top drew attention towards the model’s taut stomach and slim waist but that wasn’t all.

Veronica wore no bra underneath her shirt which allowed her to provide a glimpse of her nipples — a move that left her fans thoroughly titillated.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model wore a nude shade of lipstick, soft-pink blusher, and lots of mascara and eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful, brown eyes. She let her tresses down, sported a pout, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose for the picture.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in the model’s hometown of Warsaw, Poland.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the snap racked up more than 83,000 likes and 800-plus comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Veronica is the hottest model on Instagram, while another one said that she is the “perfect example of perfection.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Veronica shared a somewhat similar image with her fans wherein she could be seen wearing a white crop t-shirt and blue jeans. This time again, she ditched her bra to make her nipples prominently visible through her top.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she is off to Barcelona, Spain, and asked her fans to follow her Instagram Stories to see updates of her visit to the beautiful country.

The picture racked up more than 75,000 likes and more than 600 comments wherein fans and followers, per usual, showered the model with complimentary comments as well as emojis.

In her Instagram Stories, Veronica shared plenty of pictures from Spain. She also posed with another girl and wrote that she feels very nice to see her followers in Barcelona, which shows that Veronica is not only popular in her homeland but across the globe — thanks to her influential status on Instagram.

According to a piece by Listal, Veronica has partnered with various international brands on Instagram, including American energy-drink brand, Monster Energy, as well as Women’s Best — a popular Austria-based brand for sports nutrition.